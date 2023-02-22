All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Police Department has placed a childcare facility worker in jail after she was accused of assaulting several children at the establishment.

On Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 3:19 PM, police were called to a childcare facility due to reports a staff member assaulting multiple juveniles. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the facility staff and they provided authorities with two videos showing 35-year-old Gabrielle Jones harming juveniles.

According to authorities, a witness informed them that she saw Jones assaulting approximately four other juveniles throughout the day, striking at least two children in the face. NBC 10 has learned that Jones supervises classes with children who are two years old.

Monroe Police noticed visible bruises on two of the children’s faces and contact was made with Jones on Wood Street in Monroe, La., where she was arrested and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center.

She was arrested for eight counts of Cruelty to Juveniles. Jones is set to appear in court on February 22, 2023.