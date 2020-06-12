Louisiana mom kills 4 kids, neighbor in murder suicide, police said

MONROE, Louisiana — Four children were shot and killed Thursday, and police in Louisiana said their own mother was the one who pulled the trigger.

The Monroe Police Department said it happened Thursday night when Brittany Tucker went up to her neighbor Antisha Logwood, 20, and asked her “what are you laughing at?” before she shoot and killed her.

Police said she then went home and shot four of her kids—a 12, 8, and 5-year-old along with her 5-month old baby before she turned the gun on herself.

Reggie Brown, Monroe PD interim chief, confirmed that all four children died.

“Our hearts go out to her, to her mental state. We often times depend on the public, the community who recognize people that are mental health crisis to give us a call and so that we can be able to respond and get them the help that they need,” Brown said.

People who live nearby told police they saw Tucker walking around the apartment complex waving a gun, and police say she legally bought a gun just days before all of this.

Courtney Cole and CNN Newsource contributed to this article.