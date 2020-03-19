Louisiana pastor still holding church services amid covid-19 concerns

CENTRAL, La. (FOX 44) (LOCAL 33) Despite warnings from the CDC about social gathering amid a global pandemic, Pastor Tony Spell is continuing his church services.

“I am not posing any more of a threat than the people who are at the mall right now or any place of business,” Spell said.

Spell invited more than 100 guests into his church tuesday night for worship.

During worship, he received warning from police that the National Guard would shut his worship down, but was recently told they would not disperse their church services.

“We received assurance that we are not being persecuted for gathering and the National Guard would not be deployed to us to break up our gathering,” Spell said.

Governor John Bel Edwards weighed in on the issue during a press conference Wednesday.

“We are asking all of our public leaders no matter if they are local leaders, leaders in the faith community, elected leaders, whatever, our football leaders.. we are asking everybody to make sure we are doing our part,” Edwards said.

When asked about it, Mayor Broome reiterated the message she has been saying since the beginning of the outbreak.

“My message is consistent, we should adhere to the recommendations as it relates to the guidelines of social gatherings,” Broome said.

Spell said his faithful are dependent on church for healing.

“We are not going to live in fear, we are not going to seclude ourselves or go into reclusivity,” Spell said.

No matter what happens between Wednesday and this weekend the church will continue to hold services, bussing hundreds in from all over Baton Rouge on Sunday.

“We are the last strong hold in society to give some sanity to the insanity surrounding us,” Spell said.