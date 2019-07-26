Louisiana public schools set to display ‘In God We Trust’ motto under law

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A law requiring Louisiana public schools to display the national motto “In God We Trust” and teach students about the motto is set to go into effect when the 2019-2020 school year begins this fall.

Louisiana Senate Bill 244 was signed into law by Governor John Bel Edwards in May 2018, making the display of the motto and the addition of its history into the curriculum mandatory.

The bill updated the existing Act 410, adding to a requirement that was already on the books that students in Louisiana public schools be taught about the history of the American flag and related etiquette, display, and customs by the fifth grade as part of the social studies curriculum.

Now, each public school must display the national motto in each building it uses and in each school under its jurisdiction. According to the legislation, “The nature of the display shall be determined by each governing authority with a minimum requirement of a paper sign.”

The bill, introduced by Baton Rouge Democrat Sen. Regina Barrow, easily sailed through the House and Senate with no opposition during the regular 2018 Legislative session. Barrow said she sponsored the bill because “it’s really important that young people understand the patriotic history” of the country.