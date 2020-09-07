Louisiana woman arrested for stabbing her husband over beer money

MONROE, La. — A Monroe woman is under arrest for stabbing her husband; her husband told police she thought he used her money to buy beer.

According to the arrest affidavit, Monroe Police were called to Marx Street in reference to a stabbing just after 7:15 a.m. Monday, September 7. Police say they spoke with the victim first and he said his wife stabbed him with a kitchen knife because she thought he used her money to buy beer.

Police then say they spoke with Ebony McGraw after placing her under arrest. The arrest affidavit says McGraw told police she had a fight with her husband and it did not turn physical.

The arresting officer says he asked for and was granted permission to search McGraw’s car where he found a knife in the center console.

McGraw was booked into OCC and her husband was sent to a local hospital for treatment.

(KTVE/KARD contributed to this report)