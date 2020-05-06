Lowe’s to celebrate Mother’s Day by delivering flowers to senior housing facilities nationwide

MOORESVILLE, N.C.– On Wednesday, Lowe’s announced on Twitter that they are delivering flowers to senior housing facilities nationwide for Mother’s Day.

“In an effort to show appreciation to the moms who can’t be together with their families this Mother’s Day, Lowe’s will donate $1 million worth of flower baskets from its network of small business growers and nurseries and provide them to more than 500 long-term care and senior living facilities across more than ten markets greatly impacted by the pandemic, including New York, Seattle, Chicago, Boston, Houston, Miami and more.” -Press release from Lowe’s website

With families celebrating Mother’s Day a bit differently this year, we partnered with our small business growers and @uber to deliver $1M worth of flowers to 100,000+ moms in senior housing: https://t.co/DfPXJQkw1S



Follow along this week to help us celebrate these moms! pic.twitter.com/NlV4Bk7jf8 — Lowe's (@Lowes) May 5, 2020

Lowe’s said there have been many missed moments of togetherness as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deliveries will occur in the days leading up to the holiday as the company aims to show appreciation to the mothers and grandmothers currently in isolation ahead of Mother’s Day, the release states.

The release went on to say that each basket will be wrapped individually and include a special note of appreciation from Lowe’s.

“We hope that these flower deliveries, made possible by our network of local nurseries will bring a spark of joy to the moms and grandmothers in senior housing who may feel alone this Mother’s Day,” said Marisa Thalberg, Lowe’s Executive Vice President, Chief Brand and Marketing Officer.

To read the full press release from Lowe’s, click HERE.