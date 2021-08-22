LPD releases update on fatal shooting at Buddy Holly Park Saturday evening

LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Lubbock Police Department:

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting that resulted in two deaths.



At 10:03 p.m. Aug. 21, LPD Dispatch received a call for a possible hit and run with injuries in Buddy Holly Park, located at 1101 N. University Ave. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle in the grass off the roadway, and heard a single gunshot from the vehicle as they were driving up to it. A male was located inside the vehicle with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.



A female was located under the vehicle with injuries consistent with being struck by the vehicle, as well as gunshot wounds.



The male was transported by ambulance to University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced deceased. The female was pronounced deceased on scene. Officers believe this to be an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing public safety threat.



The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit investigation is ongoing.

Buddy Holly Park (Nexstar Media, Inc./EverythingLubbock.com Staff)

