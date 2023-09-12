LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock County Commissioners adopted the budget for the 2024 fiscal year on Monday after months of discussion around what should or shouldn’t be included in the plan. A recurring topic of conversation was how many new positions the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office should get.

Lubbock County Sheriff Kelly Rowe asked the commissioners to consider adding 16 new law enforcement positions to the budget. Ultimately, LCSO was given five positions in the adopted budget, which Sheriff Rowe said won’t be enough for a rapidly growing Lubbock County.

Sheriff Rowe said LCSO departments are being stretched thin and crime in Lubbock County is on the rise.

“We have been asking more than we should ever ask of the existing individuals that we have in those positions,” Rowe said.

One of the areas Sheriff Rowe was hoping to add open positions to was mental health deputies. This way, people facing mental health issues would be less likely to be sent to an already overcrowded jail.

“Our jails have become our de facto mental institutions across this country,” Sheriff Rowe said. “The absolute most expensive way to deliver mental health care to individuals is to do it in the criminal justice system.”

In the adopted budget, 70 percent of the 150-million-dollar budget is dedicated to law enforcement for the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office. The amount of money allocated for law enforcement is up 10 million from last year, according to Lubbock County Judge Parrish.

Judge Parrish said he understands and agrees with the need for the amount of law enforcement Sheriff Rowe asked for, but he said they don’t have the resources to open up all 16 positions at once. Instead, the commissioners wanted to fill in what they believed were immediate needs such as more narcotic officers since drug use in Lubbock County is so prevalent.

“Were their needs met? Is it perfect? No. Is it everything that I personally would want for the sheriff’s department? No, but it’s our first, it’s our good step,” Judge Parrish said.

Judge Parrish said the Commissioner’s Court will continue to address the need for more law enforcement in the next budget.

“We want to make sure we’re doing things incrementally, that we’re doing things conservatively and we’re also meeting the needs of the people of Lubbock County,” Parrish said.

Sheriff Rowe said this isn’t what they hoped for, especially because he is worried that his window for getting more law enforcement positions will close once the conversation shifts toward the jail expansion project. They will have to focus on getting and filling positions for the jail and he believes they will not have much room to focus on law enforcement anymore.

However, Sheriff Rowe said they will work with what they have and that he will be back at the table with the commissioners to discuss matters next year.