Lunar Occultation: Earth, Moon and Mars to align on Tuesday in ‘rare event’

A lunar occultation is seen in an image from Dec. 1, 2008. (Credit: HRVOJE POLAN/AFP via Getty Images

A rare astronomical event will occur just before sunrise Tuesday, as the moon passes directly between the Earth and Mars, according to AccuWeather.

During the eclipse-like event, which is known as an occultation, Mars will glide behind the crescent moon and be hidden for more than an hour before reemerging on the other side, according to AccuWeather.

“A lunar occultation involving a planet is a rare event,” AccuWeather Astronomy Blogger Dave Samuhel said, according to a post on the weather forecasting site. “There are only a few per decade as seen from any given spot on the globe.”

The AccuWeather forecasts shows that people in Lubbock will be able to see it from approximately 5:42 a.m. to 7:02 a.m.

Exact times of visibility will vary depending on location, but the lunar occultation will be more difficult to see in the eastern U.S., where it will already be daylight.

“The only areas that look to be clear will be in the central and southern Plains and also in the Southwest,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alan Reppert said.

