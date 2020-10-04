‘Made In America’ week: Trump recognizes nation’s workers

WASHINGTON (WJW) — President Donald Trump is recognizing the nation’s inventors, craftsmen, tradesmen and laborers this upcoming week.

Trump issued a presidential proclamation Saturday night declaring Monday, October 4 “Made In America Day” and the start of “Made In America Week,” which runs through Saturday, October 10.

The President is encouraging people to commend America’s workers throughout the upcoming week. He also wants the country to recommit to strengthening American manufacturing.

“‘Made in America’ is not a slogan. It is a solemn pledge,” Trump wrote in his proclamation. “It is the foundation of our renewed success. On every front, my Administration will continue to fight for American workers, American jobs, and American businesses to ensure prosperity today and for America’s future generations.”

Throughout the proclamation, Trump promises the American people to put the U.S. economy first as the nation works to recover from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

He encourages businesses to sign the Pledge to America’s Workers, which reportedly provides essential programs for getting Americans back to work by educating, training and reskilling workers of all ages.

Trump also cites several steps his administration has taken to improve the nation’s trade and manufacturing policies, such as the landmark United States-Mexico-Canada agreement.

He also references previously signed executive orders that he says strengthen production standards and ensure the federal government maximizes its use of American-made products.

(Information from FOX8.com)