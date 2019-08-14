“Magical Teacher” decorates classroom to resemble Disneyland and it goes viral

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno Unified kindergarten teacher has gone viral after posting a video of her excitedly showing off her classroom she prepped for the new school year.

Carlanda Williams, who teaches at Ayer Elementary School, posted two videos of her giving a tour of her newly decorated classroom with a Disney theme.

The videos she posted has over 170,000 views on Twitter, but then someone else tweeted out her videos, and now they have millions of views.

Ms. Williams said she got the inspiration to decorate her classroom like Disneyland because she loves the theme park.

“So, I just wish that I could take all of my students to Disneyland. If I could afford it that’s exactly what I would do,” said Williams.

So, instead of taking her students to the happiest place on earth she decorated her classroom to resemble the theme park.

Lynn Rocha-Salazar is the Principal for Ayer Elementary. She said she heard about Ms. Williams going viral from her son.

“I actually learned about it from my son last night,” said Rocha-Salazar. “He said, I understand you have a new teacher at your school, I think she just went viral.”

Rocha-Salazar said she has only known Williams for a short time. But, she can tell Ms. Williams has the qualities of a dedicated teacher.

“I am just really excited to have her as a new hire,” said Rocha-Salazar. “It’s really nice to have someone who brings great energy.”

Ms. Williams said she gets a 200 dollar reimbursement for school supplies. However, to get the look she was going for she spent hundreds more out of her pocket.

“I just use what I got,” said Williams. “If I have to go without for a little bit to get some things for my classroom then I always do.”

Williams said she will always pick her students before herself.

Because of that mentality some of her past students have called her the “Magical Teacher” because she goes the extra mile for her students.

“To me magic is motivation, academic accountability, goal driven, inquisitive thinking, and constant engaging,” said Williams.