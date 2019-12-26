Mailbox theft victim shoots suspect multiple times

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. — A suspected mailbox thief remained hospitalized after police said one of his victims shot him several times.

According to Terre Haute police, the suspect was driving around town Christmas morning stealing mail when he was confronted on Blackfriars Court by one of the victims.

During the encounter, the suspect hit the person with his car. The person then shot the suspect in the torso multiple times.

The suspected thief was transported to a nearby hospital where he remained Thursday. The person struck with the vehicle was not injured.

Police said the suspect will ultimately be charged with aggravated battery.

No names were released by Thursday.

(WTWO/WAWV contributed to this report)