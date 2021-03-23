Man accused in Minnesota clinic shooting to get mental exam

This booking photo released by the Wright County, Minn., Sheriff’s Office shows Gregory Paul Ulrich who was arrested Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, following a shooting at a health clinic in Buffalo, Minn. Ulrich, unhappy with the health care he’d received, opened fire at a clinic Tuesday, in Buffalo, Minn., injuring five people, authorities said. In addition, bomb technicians were investigating a suspicious device left at the clinic and others at a motel where Ulrich was staying, authorities added. (Wright County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A judge has ordered a mental health exam for a Minnesota man accused of opening fire in a health clinic northwest of Minneapolis, killing one staff member and injuring four others.

The exam, granted Monday at the request of the defense, will help determine if Gregory Ulrich is mentally competent to help with his own defense.

A criminal complaint says Ulrich walked into the Allina Health Clinic in Buffalo on Feb. 9 and opened fire, killing 37-year-old medical assistant Lindsay Overbay and wounding four other staff members.

The 67-year-old Ulrich is also accused of setting off several pipe bombs at the clinic.