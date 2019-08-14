Man accused of force-feeding meth to his cat, strangling the animal

(WFLA/CNN) – A New Mexico man is accused of strangling and force-feeding drugs to his cat, CNN reported.

Aaron Spaulding, 39, is charged with felony animal cruelty among other charges.

Las Cruces police were called to Spaulding’s home on June 4 after he allegedly battered his girlfriend and held her against her will.

There, investigators learned Spaulding may have been neglecting his dog and domestic shorthair cat. The cat later tested positive for methamphetamines.

Spaulding is also accused of strangling the animal. A veterinarian noted signs of neurological deficits in the cat, according to police.

Spaulding is charged with false imprisonment, two counts of battery against a household member, interference with communication and two misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty, court records show.

The cat was treated and adopted into another home, CNN reported.