Man and daughter bag gator, might be the largest one ever caught in Georgia

(CNN) – Talk about beginners’ luck.

A Georgia man and his daughter may have caught the largest alligator in the state’s history.

It was Derrick Snelson’s second time gator hunting and his daughter Shelby’s first.

The possibly record-setting occurred earlier this month in Lake Eufaula, nearly 200 miles southwest of Atlanta.

The reptile measured nearly 14 feet 2 inches.

The owner of Lethal Guide Service, a hunting guide business, says the previous record was nearly 13 feet and 11 inches. However, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources hasn’t confirmed that yet.

The Snelson family has skinned the animal for the meat and will have the rest of the gator mounted, although they joke they may have to build a bigger house for it to fit.