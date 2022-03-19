ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – A man is in custody after St. Louis police say he tried to carjack two officers in a fully marked police car.

Officers were responding to a call for shots fired in the area of Chouteau and 7th around 3 a.m. Saturday morning when police say a man stepped into traffic, walked to the passenger side of the police vehicle and pointed a handgun at them.

“The officers were able to maneuver out of harm’s way while the suspect simultaneously discovered he was attempting to carjack a fully marked police car,” St. Louis police wrong in a summary of the incident. “The suspect took off running.”

Assisting officers found the suspect and took him into custody. No injuries were reported.

(Information from FOX2Now.com and the Nexstar Media Wire)