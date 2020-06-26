Man charged in Aniah Blanchard’s murder now now charged in 2018 Montgomery cold case murder and attempted murder

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – The man charged in the murder of Aniah Blanchard is now facing charges in two Montgomery cases.

On Thursday, Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey announced charges against 29-year-old Ibraheem Yazeed.

Yazeed has been charged for a 2018 shooting that killed 29-year-old Stephen Hamby and injured 54-year-old Geraldine Talley, who survived her injuries after being shot in the face, but later died of natural causes. Yazeed faces a murder charge in Hamby’s death and an attempted murder charge in Talley’s shooting.

Hamby was shot and killed in December 2018 in a wooded area off Maxwell Boulevard near the Salvation Army.

Yazeed is charged with two counts of capital murder and first-degree kidnapping in the murder of Blanchard in Lee County. Blanchard was last seen Oct 23 at a convenience store on South College Street in Auburn. Her body was later found in Macon County.