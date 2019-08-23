Man charged over ‘Your Next Mass Shooter’ social media claim

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man accused of identifying himself as “Your Next Mass Shooter” on social media has been charged with a felony.

Twenty-six-year-old Brian Groner, of Jefferson City, is jailed without bond after he was charged Thursday with one count of making a terroristic threat. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

KRCG-TV reports that people who viewed the mass shooter description on Groner’s Facebook bio contacted law enforcement. Charging documents say Groner told investigators in an interview that “The Columbine shooters were lame because they only killed 12 people.”

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the attack on Columbine High School in which 12 students and one teacher were killed by teenage gunmen. Groner told police he “could do better” and kill more people.