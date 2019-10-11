Man charged with animal cruelty after 55 dogs, puppies removed from ‘unsanitary conditions’

(Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania SPCA)

NARVON, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster County man is charged with 84 counts of animal cruelty and neglect regarding 55 dogs and puppies removed from his property last month.

The Pennsylvania SPCA and Lancaster County Detectives have an arrest warrant for 35-year-old Seth Lins, of Narvon.

The charges include seven felony counts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 27 misdemeanors, and 50 summary counts.

The SPCA’s humane law enforcement officers on Sept. 4 removed 22 Cane Corsos, 16 French bulldogs, 13 border collies, three pomskis and a Doberman pinscher from Lins’ property.

(Photo courtesy of Pennsylvania SPCA)

Authorities said the dogs were removed due to unsanitary conditions and untreated medical conditions. Many of the dogs were suffering from severe respiratory infections, and at least one puppy required surgery due to infection related to the severity of her pneumonia.

Twenty-six dogs were immediately surrendered to the SPCA. Of those, all but one has been adopted. The remaining dog required eye surgery and is in the recovery process.

The remaining dogs are in the protective custody of the Pennsylvania SPCA pending the court case.

Authorities have said Lins marketed dogs on a website that showed the animals living in beautiful environments “that were not remotely reflective of the conditions” found at the property.