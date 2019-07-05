Man dies after being hit in chest with fireworks as neighborhood kids watched

UNRELATED PHOTO: PyroShows technician Kyle Wooten, left, is handed an 8-inch fireworks shell by Eddie Halmbeck, right, as Wooten prepares to place it into a mortar, Wednesday, July 2, 2014, in Addison, Texas. According to Addison city officials, nearly 500,000 people will gather to watch the annual Kaboom Town fireworks show on July 3. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – An Ohio man died Tuesday after he was hit in the chest with fireworks while lighting a display for children in his neighborhood.

Floyd Temple, 61, had been lighting setting off fireworks for the neighborhood children all day.

At about 12:30 a.m., he lit a firework display that tipped over and it hit him directly in the chest.

“He tried to fire off a rocket that goes up into the sky and it backfired and took his chest off,” his friend Benjamin Avalos told WTOL.

Temple died instantly, leaving the neighborhood kids traumatized.

“They were sitting right there on the stairs when it happened,” said neighbor Rick Tuggle. “One of my kids was sitting right there on those stairs.”

Temple was remembered by neighbors as a “really nice guy.”

“He’s my brother, bro. I really love him with all my heart,” Tuggle said.

Ohio residents are able to purchase fireworks in the state, but they can’t set them off there, according to the Toledo Police Department. Those who do could be arrested.