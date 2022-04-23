(NEWSNATION NOW) ⁠— A Colorado man who lit himself on fire in front of the US Supreme Court building Friday evening has died, according to officials.

Police identified the man as Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder.

Supreme Court police, U.S. Capitol Police and the Metropolitan Police Department of D.C. all responded to the incident, which happened at around 6:30 p.m., Patricia McCabe, spokesperson for the Supreme Court, said.

“A medical helicopter landed on the plaza and the individual was airlifted to a local hospital. No one else was injured,” McCabe said in a statement. According to the Washington Post, Bruce had suffered critical burns.

Police said in a tweet this was not a public safety issue.

(Information from NewsNationNow.com via the Nexstar Media Wire; The Associated Press contributed to this report)