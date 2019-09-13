Man gets jail time for kissing co-worker, stripping at new job

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A former hotel worker will spend time in a county jail for an unwanted kiss to a co-worker and then stripping down naked in the lobby on his second day on the job.

Carl Gamby, 30, of Harrisburg, was convicted Thursday in Dauphin County Court of indecent assault, indecent exposure, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was sentenced to 11.5 to 23 months in the Dauphin County Prison.

The district attorney’s office said Gamby worked at the Econo Lodge in Swatara Township and on March 28 went to a restroom to use a controlled substance.

When he stumbled out of the restroom, he kissed the co-worker training him on her neck and took off his shirt. The woman was able to slip past Gamby and walk to the exit while dialing 911.

Gamby then took off his remaining clothes and ran into the walls of the hotel. He then spotted the woman in the parking lot, chased after her, and pounded on the doors and windows of her car until she was able to drive away, prosecutors said.

Police responded and found Gamby naked in the parking lot.