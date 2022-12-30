Brazos County (FOX 44) — Bryan police say the man accused of shooting two law enforcement officers is in custody after a manhunt.

The search for 44-year-old Joshua Ryan Herrin started Thursday night with the shooting of a Bryan police officer.

Police said the officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop in the area of Wayside Drive and Avondale Avenue. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and continued on for a short time before bailing out and running away on foot.

The officer began a foot pursuit when at one point, the suspect fired multiple shots at the officer. The officer was hit and did not return fire. The suspect returned to the patrol car and fled the scene in it.

The patrol vehicle was found unoccupied in the 2000 block of Fountain Avenue.

The officer was transported to St. Joseph Hospital.

Several hours later, police said Herrin was seen driving an orange 2004 Ford Mustang bearing Texas License Plate RMH3615. Police said it was missing the front grill and headlights.

Robertson County Sheriff’s deputies reported that a search for him was active in an area along Spur 231 at Old Hearne Road and Mumford Benchley Road during the noon hour Friday.

A Brazos County Sheriff’s Deputy noticed the vehicle and chased it. Officers say Herrin shot at the deputy, who was hit. The deputy is said to be in stable condition.

At 2:38 p.m., the Bryan Police Department tweeted out that Herrin was in custody.