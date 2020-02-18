Man met by Oklahoma deputies instead of teen girl

ANTLERS, Okla. – A man was taken into custody after investigators believe he arranged to meet a 14-year-old, but instead arrived to find Oklahoma deputies waiting for him.

On Monday, the Pushmataha County Sheriff’s Office assisted the McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office with their “Catch A Predator Operation.”

The McCurtain County Sheriff’s Office had an eight-month-long investigation with a man communicating with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl.

The man, identified as Jeff Reese, arranged to meet the girl in Antlers. However, when he arrived at the meeting location, he was met by deputies from McCurtain and Pushmataha counties.

