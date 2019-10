Image of Tupac Shakur from Washington County Detention Center via WJHL.com

JOHNSON CITY, Tennessee — The Johnson City Police Department arrested a man by the name of Tupac A. Shakur Friday.

Officers responded to a call about a man who had active warrants and arrested Shakur after a brief struggle. Shakur was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, simple possession of methamphetamine and unlawful drug paraphernalia.

Shakur is scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon. All Eyez will surely be on him.