Man pictured in Pelosi’s office turns himself in to authorities in Arkansas

BENTON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The man pictured in House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office during Wednesday’s riots in Washington, D.C., turned himself in to authorities in Arkansas, an FBI spokesperson confirmed to Nexstar’s KNWA on Friday.

Richard Barnett, 60, who was quickly identified as a Gravette, Arkansas, man after he was photographed seated at a desk in Pelosi’s office, turned himself in at the Benton County Sheriff’s Office on Friday morning and was in FBI custody Friday.

Barnett has reportedly been charged with theft of public property, knowingly entering a restricted building without authority, violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to reports from CNN and ABC.

KNWA spoke to Barnett in November during a “Stop the Steal” rally in Bentonville. He supports President Donald Trump’s unsubstantiated claims of voter fraud and believes fraud cost the president this election.

Shortly after the photos of the break-in were circulated, Christine Pelosi, a Democratic strategist and Pelosi’s daughter, posted a tweet stating this was, in fact, not her mother’s desk, as had been previously reported.

The chief of Capitol Police has announced plans to resign next week in the wake of the security failure that allowed a mob to disrupt the final ratification of president-elect Joe Biden’s victory.

Not her desk. The Trump rioter did vandalize her office. The trash will be removed and the seditionists will be prosecuted. https://t.co/uablvzMXNt — Christine Pelosi (@sfpelosi) January 6, 2021

Only 13 were arrested at the time of the riot, according to The Associated Press. The FBI and DC police are asking for help identifying additional suspects.