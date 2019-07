LUFKIN, Texas (CBS NEWS) -- Police in Lufkin, Texas, have identified a juvenile who was seen licking a tub of Blue Bell ice cream in a now-viral video. The juvenile could be seen licking the ice cream at a local Walmart before putting it back into the freezer.

Detectives have spoken with the suspect, who is from the San Antonio area. Police announced Friday that they would not be releasing her name publicly because she's a minor.