Man sentenced to 1,015 years to life in prison on 41 counts of child molestation

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (WJW) — A California man was sentenced to 1,015 years to life in prison after being found guilty of 41 counts of child molestation.

Aristeo Sampablo, 30, was convicted of six counts of sexual intercourse with a minor under the age of 10, three counts of sodomy with a minor under the age of 10, one count of digital penetration of a minor under the age of 10, and 31 counts of lewd act upon a child under the age of fourteen. The jury found the crimes were committed against multiple victims and found true the special allegation of substantial sexual conduct. Each count is a felony.

The crimes occurred between March 7, 2015 and May 23, 2017 against two female victims between the ages of six and 10 at the time of the sexual assaults.

“Despite what seems like a life sentence without parole for these heinous crimes, that is unfortunately not the case. In 2017, the Legislature passed and the Governor signed AB 1448, which gives parole consideration to inmates age 60 or older who have served 25 consecutive years of a sentence,” said District Attorney Tim Ward. “This office will oppose any potential release.”

Sampablo will be required to register as a sex offender for the res ot his life.

