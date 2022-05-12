BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: The Burleson County Sheriff’s Office has apprehended a wanted man from out of state.

47-year-old Todd Allen Wangler was arrested around 9:45 a.m. Thursday. This comes after the Sheriff’s Office announced early Thursday morning that the search for Wangler was suspended.

Authorities were previously searching for Wangler Wednesday night in the Chriesman area off of FM-308, near the Burleson County/Milam County Line – in addition to the area of 9470 County Road 333.

Wangler was believed to be on foot and armed with a gun. The Sheriff’s Office says he has a violent criminal history.