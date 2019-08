HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Residents in Virginia woke up Monday morning to find an old school TV set sitting on their front porch.

Security footage caught multiple pranksters in the act. They wore TVs on their head, and dropped off more than 50 TV sets.

“I thought my son brought it home, but apparently not,” Michael Kroll, a homeowner, said. “They had way too much time on their hands if they had all these TV’s and spread them all over the neighborhood.”

Police say the only crime is illegal dumping.