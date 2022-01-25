Man who stuffed wife’s body in freezer sentenced to 25 years

FILE -This undated photo provided by the Webster Missouri County Sheriff’s Department shows Larry Dinwiddie. Dinwiddie, who pleaded guilty to stuffing his wife’s body in a freezer more than six years ago has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Dinwiddie, of Marshfield, was sentenced Monday, Jan. 24, 2021 after he pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder in the death of Cynthia Dinwiddie (Webster County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who pleaded guilty to stuffing his wife’s body in a freezer more than six years ago has been sentenced to 25 years in prison.

Television station KYTV reports that 59-year-old Larry Dinwiddie of Marshfield was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder in the death of Cynthia Dinwiddie.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a count of abandoning a corpse.

Investigators say they found the body of his wife, Cynthia, locked in a freezer in an abandoned storage unit in November 2019 and say her body had been there since 2015.

Investigators have said he killed her with a hammer. She was never reported missing.