Many couples admit they are struggling to keep the spark alive in lockdown

LUBBOCK, Texas — A survey of individuals in a relationship revealed that the average couple hasn’t taken a trip together for seven months.

Conducted by OnePoll, the study probed the state of travel and romance in the midst of the pandemic.

Sixty-one percent say that travel restrictions due to Covid-19, such as regions of the EU closing borders, have made them feel even more “trapped at home” during this time. Nearly six in 10 say they had to cancel a previously planned trip due to Covid-19.

And couples with children haven’t been away without them in 11 months.

About three-quarters of respondents say they and their partner are eager to take a trip as soon as it’s safe to do so.

Approximately three in 10 say they think about taking a trip with their partner multiple times per week, and four in 10 say they think about it a few times per month.

And six in 10 say that their relationship with their partner suffers when they don’t have the opportunity to get out and explore new places, or have new experiences together.

And though keeping the spark alive has been challenging, 67% of respondents agreed that the pandemic has brought them closer to their partner.

Forty-two percent of couples have planned at-home “date nights,” and 4 in 10 have even started a new exercise routine together.

Thirty-eight percent, moreover, say they have tried to keep the spark alive by planning a trip, with respondents planning an average of three trips with their partner during quarantine.

