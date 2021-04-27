Marvel unveils free comics for Comic Book Day 2021

The new stories will feature fan-favorite characters of the Avengers, Spider-Man and more

(VENN) – Free Comic Book Day (FCBD) 2021 is officially set for Aug. 14, and fifty titles are lined up for giveaway. FCBD is an annual event, typically the first weekend in May, put on by comic publishing companies in an effort to garner new readers for independent comic book stores.

This year, Marvel is contributing by releasing two free titles, each containing two stories.

The comics will act as a point of entrance for new readers to the ongoing sagas of the Avengers, Spider-Man, Venom and the Hulk, as well as giving longstanding comic fans a first glimpse at the next era for their favorite characters. The new issues will also provide direct connections for major upcoming storylines in the Marvel Comic Universe.

Free Comic Book Day: Avengers/Hulk and Free Comic Book Day: Spider-man/Venom were created by Jason Aaron and Chip Zdarsky, and feature art by Iban Coello and Greg Smallwood.

More information will be released about the two new Marvel comics as FCBD gets closer.

Fans can collect these free stories at their local comic stores on Aug. 14. The full list of free comics can be found here.

Content courtesy of VENN.tv