Maryland mother charged with attempted murder of 3-year-old daughter

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Montgomery County, Md.– A 28-year-old mother from the Wheaton-Glenmont area was charged with the attempted murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Montgomery County Police said.

Police responded to the home of Anne Akers on Saturday morning at Hathaway Drive after a relative reported blood on the floor of the house. Police said upon arrival, they found blood and a pair of scissors on the floor, and Akers’ daughter with a life-threatening laceration to her neck.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the child, and she was transported to an area hospital.

Police said hospital physicians credited the officer’s life-saving measures with the child’s survival.

Akers was being held at the Central Processing Unit and was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree child abuse.

According to officials, Akers was being held on no bond, pending a psychiatric evaluation. She was set to appear one week from today after an evaluation by jail physicians.

(WDVM contributed to this report)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar