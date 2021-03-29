Maryland mother charged with attempted murder of 3-year-old daughter

Montgomery County, Md.– A 28-year-old mother from the Wheaton-Glenmont area was charged with the attempted murder of her 3-year-old daughter, Montgomery County Police said.

Police responded to the home of Anne Akers on Saturday morning at Hathaway Drive after a relative reported blood on the floor of the house. Police said upon arrival, they found blood and a pair of scissors on the floor, and Akers’ daughter with a life-threatening laceration to her neck.

Officers immediately began life-saving measures on the child, and she was transported to an area hospital.

Police said hospital physicians credited the officer’s life-saving measures with the child’s survival.

Akers was being held at the Central Processing Unit and was charged with one count of attempted second-degree murder, one count of first-degree assault and one count of first-degree child abuse.

According to officials, Akers was being held on no bond, pending a psychiatric evaluation. She was set to appear one week from today after an evaluation by jail physicians.

(WDVM contributed to this report)