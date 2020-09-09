Mattel is releasing a new Day of the Dead Barbie doll for 2020

Barbie unveils new doll for ‘Day of the Dead’ collection (Photo: Barbie Media via Mattel)

LUBBOCK, Texas — This year, Mattel is celebrating Día de Muertos, or Day of the Dead, with a brand-new doll that promises to be the crown jewel of any Barbie collection.

The company introduced a special edition Barbie for last year’s Día de Muertos, and the doll was so popular that the company decided to make it an annual event. For designer Javier Meabe, this meant creating a new figure that stayed true to the traditions of the holiday without looking too much like the inaugural doll.

The 2020 doll flaunts a pale pink lace hoop skirt underlaid with a colorful floral pattern (interspersed with a few skulls). Her braided updo features flowers to match, and her makeup is painted to emulate the beautiful calaveras, or decorative skulls that are seen at many Día de Muertos celebrations.

Mattel will release it on October 2, and you can pre-order it for $75.

