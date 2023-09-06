BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

It’s no secret that women are severely underrepresented in sports, from positions on the field to leadership in the locker room. That’s why we’re so excited to see the 2023 Career of the Year collection for Mattel’s Barbie: Women in Sports.

The collection features four new dolls that represent four careers in sports: general manager, coach, referee and sports reporter. Their goal? To inspire girls to pursue their dreams to get involved in sports, no matter what that may look like.

Meet the Barbie Women in Sports lineup

The new collection features four dolls with different careers in sports.

The general manager doll wears a blue-and-white pinstripe suit and black loafers and comes with a silver necklace, smartphone and ID badge.

The coach doll wears a pink-and-white Barbie jacket with matching athletic shorts, featuring a pink headband, playbook and pink megaphone.

The referee doll sports a black-and-white-striped referee shirt and black leggings, equipped with a black headset, yellow flag and silver whistle.

And the sports reporter doll wears a patterned purple peplum dress with black heels and carries a pink Barbie notebook and microphone.

All four dolls in the collection are available now on Amazon.

Empowering the next generation of women in sports

Involvement in sports, regardless of gender, is proven to help develop life skills, promote confidence and empower people to pursue passions and goals.

That’s why this Barbie collection is more than just dolls — Mattel is also partnering with Voice In Sport, a community that connects and inspires girls and women in sports through research, education, and advocacy.

Through their partnership, Barbie and Voice in Sport will host a free, inspirational virtual mentoring session on “Building a Career in Sports,” on Tuesday, Sept. 12, from 5:00 to 6 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Girls ages 12 and 13 can sign up here.

The session will feature Voice In Sport founder and CEO Stef Strack and Jen Welter, the first female coach in the NFL. It will be hosted by Pepper Parsley, a 12-year-old sports journalist and host of “Dish with Pepper.”

How Barbie’s Career of the Year inspires girls

With Career of the Year, Barbie has now highlighted more than 250 careers, aiming to inspire the limitless potential in every girl. With the annual doll collection, Barbie continues to take on culturally relevant and aspirational roles in fields where women are underrepresented.

In 2022, Barbie’s Career of the Year was the Eco-Leadership Team, highlighting four unique careers that work to protect the planet and promote sustainability: Chief Sustainability Officer, Conservation Scientist, Renewable Energy Engineer, and Environmental Advocate.

In 2021, Barbie’s Career of the Year was Music Producer, made to introduce girls to a growing field where women make up less than 3% of existing roles and shine a light on the importance of bringing women’s voices to all areas of the music industry.

