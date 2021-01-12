McConnell said to be pleased about impeachment against Trump, NY Times reports

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks during a news conference following a weekly meeting with the Senate Republican caucus, Tuesday, Dec. 8. 2020 at the Capitol in Washington. (Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP)

NEW YORK– Senator Mitch McConnell, the Republican Senate leader, told associates that he believed President Donald Trump committed an impeachable offense and that he was “pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach him, believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party, according to a New York Times article.

The House will vote on Wednesday to formally charge Trump with inciting violence against the country, according to the article.

As more violent images emerged on Tuesday from the mayhem wrought by protesters, including a brutal attack that ultimately killed a Capitol Police officer, lawmakers were briefed about threats of more attacks on the Capitol, according to the NY Times.

McConnell, R-Kentucky, indicated he wanted to see the specific article of impeachment that the House was set to approve Wednesday, according to the article.

(The New York Times contributed to this report)