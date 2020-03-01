McDonald’s offering free Egg McMuffins on Monday, March 2

FILE – This Nov. 25, 2019, file photo shows McDonald’s sign above the fast food restaurant near downtown Los Angeles. The Labor Department issued a final rule Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, that clarifies when a worker is employed by more than one company, an issue that affects franchise businesses such as McDonald’s and firms that have outsourced services such as cleaning and maintenance. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)

TAMPA (WFLA) – You can get a free Egg McMuffin at McDonald’s on Monday on the chain’s inaugural “National Egg McMuffin Day.”

It comes as the 50th anniversary of the Egg McMuffin approaches next year.

The Egg McMuffin was accidentally created in 1971 when a franchise owner tried to make eggs benedict.

No purchase is necessary.

Wendy’s is launching its breakfast menu across the US on the same day.

