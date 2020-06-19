McDonald’s to hire 260,000 people this summer

The McDonald’s logo is seen outside a restaurant in Washington, DC, on July 9, 2019. (Photo by Alastair Pike / AFP) (Photo credit should read ALASTAIR PIKE/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO, Illinois — McDonald’s said it’s hiring 260,000 people for full and part-time roles.

It comes as the fast food chain prepares to reopen its dining rooms after a majority were temporarily closed because of coronavirus.

In May, McDonald’s laid out the new safety precautions it will put in place.

Employees are required to wear personal protective equipment and wash their hands every hour.

As for customers, they will see stickers on floors encouraging social distancing, blocked-off tables and no more self-serve drinks.

CNN Newsource contributed to this article.