Meat, poultry sales skyrocketed nearly 35% from March through July

LUBBOCK, Texas — Meat and poultry sales grew 34.6 percent from mid-March through July, compared to the same period last year, according to the latest “Power of Meat” study.

The study found that around 48 recent of shoppers surveyed purchased more meat during the first half of the year, reflecting an influx in at-home meals after restaurant and hospitality industries shut down.

Shelter-in-place orders drew consumers toward supermarkets and online sellers to limit their store visits, but 52 percent of those surveyed said they would return to their usual store to buy meat products after the pandemic.

Fifty-one percent bought a different types of meat or poultry when experiencing out-of-stocks, while just 11 percent bought a plant-based meat alternative.

Fifty-eight percent of consumers surveyed said they predict that they will continue to buy a wider variety of meat and poultry items even as supplies adjust to influxes in demand.

Offering cheaper meat and poultry products could be particularly advantageous for grocers, as 46 pecent of shoppers surveyed said that they changed cuts to save money.

EverythingLubbock.com continues ongoing coverage of coronavirus (COVID-19) recovery efforts in Lubbock and the South Plains