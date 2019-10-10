Breaking News
Memphis Zoo announces arrival of jaguar cubs

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — The Memphis Zoo announced the birth of two jaguar cubs on Thursday.

The little ones were born on September 4 and are the offspring of first-time parents Diego and Philomena. Both mother and cubs are doing well.

The zoo said they are not on exhibit yet and the cubs have not been named at this time. A naming contest will be held at a later date.

The birth is a notable occasion for the zoo.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these two new additions to Cat Country,” said Matt Thompson, Chief Zoological Officer. “Not only are they adorable, they’re an important big cat. Jaguar populations are on the decline in the wild and we are proud to be an institution focused so heavily on conservation and research efforts.”

