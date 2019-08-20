Breaking News
1 person and K-9 officer shot in overnight shooting
keep klbk local

Men rescue girl in wheelchair who fell off dock

National
Posted: / Updated:

ST. THOMAS, US Virgin Islands (CNN) – Two men in the US Virgin Islands are being hailed as heroes today for jumping in to save a handicapped girl who fell into the water.

Kashief Hamilton and Randolph Donovan raced to action when the girl in a wheelchair rolled off a dock in Saint Thomas.

The men used a life ring to keep her afloat and worked together with several people on the dock using a rope to pull her to safety.

The unnamed girl was a passenger on board the Carnival cruise ship, Fascination, which had stopped in Saint Thomas.

A spokeswoman for Carnival Cruise Line says she was not injured and was provided a complimentary replacement wheelchair.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

News Highlights

More News Highlights

Don't Miss

Event Calendar