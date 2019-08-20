Men rescue girl in wheelchair who fell off dock

ST. THOMAS, US Virgin Islands (CNN) – Two men in the US Virgin Islands are being hailed as heroes today for jumping in to save a handicapped girl who fell into the water.

Kashief Hamilton and Randolph Donovan raced to action when the girl in a wheelchair rolled off a dock in Saint Thomas.

The men used a life ring to keep her afloat and worked together with several people on the dock using a rope to pull her to safety.

The unnamed girl was a passenger on board the Carnival cruise ship, Fascination, which had stopped in Saint Thomas.

A spokeswoman for Carnival Cruise Line says she was not injured and was provided a complimentary replacement wheelchair.