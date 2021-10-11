Mesa County Sheriff’s Office searches for missing plane

GRAND MESA, CO. – (KREX) Mesa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of a plane crash near the Grand Mesa.

The plane has been spotted on the ground near Jerry Creek Reservoir by a searching helicopter.

Denver Aircraft Traffic Control reported it lost communication with a beech baron twin-engine aircraft in the area of Castle Peak. The flight originated in Delta County from Blake Field in route to Rock Springs, WY. Mesa County Sheriff’s Office can confirm that a plane crashed and responders have spotted the wreckage. Deputies and the Plateau Valley Fire Department are on the scene trying to locate the aircraft.

No contact has been made with the pilot of the crashed plane and no injuries have been reported at this time. A separate pilot is reported scouting the crash site from above and is in contact with Mesa County Sheriff’s Office to send images of the crash site.

Crews are setting up a command post as they wait to confirm more details. Civil Air Patrol and Careflight are also mobilizing to the area to help with search efforts.

The image above shows the area of the possible crash site of the plane near Plateau Creek.