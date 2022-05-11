WATERFORD, Mich. (WLNS) – Metal fans are mourning the loss of metal vocalist Trevor Strnad of the Michigan-based band The Black Dahlia Murder. Strnad was 41.

The band announced his death on Instagram, calling Strnad a “Shepard of good times.”

“He was loved by all that met him,” the message continues. “A walking encyclopedia of all things music. He was a hugger, a writer, and truly one of the world’s greatest entertainers. His lyrics provided the world with stories and spells and horror and whimsy. I twas his life to be your show.”

Though the band did not specify his cause of death, they did provide the phone number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, which is 800-273-8255.

Strnad and his mother in 2009 at DTE, where The Black Dahlia Murder played. (Courtesy Josh Ritter)

Strnad’s cousin Josh Ritter described him as “a fun-loving, goofy guy that really nerded out when it came to old school video games and metal.”

According to Ritter, Strnad was inspired by the video game series “Castlevania” and the band Cannibal Corpse.

Strnad and his sister. (Courtesy Josh Ritter)

“He was honestly just as cool as you think he would be,” said Ritter. “I’m 10 years younger than him so I have a good amount of memories of going over to see him when he was still young and just living at home. He was every bit the nerd then as he ended up being. Our family was always super proud of him for what he was able to accomplish and that he was able to live out his dreams of being in a rock band for so long.”

Strnad founded Black Dahlia Murder in 2001 with guitarist Brian Eschbach. The band’s name is based on the 1947 murder of Elizabeth Short, who was known posthumously as Black Dahlia due to the gruesome nature of her murder.