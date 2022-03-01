RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Mexican bus driver has filed a federal lawsuit against the U.S. government after he says a K-9 bit him at a Border Patrol station.

According to the initial complaint, Roberto De Leon was driving a bus with passengers from Matamoros, Mexico to Houston on Feb. 27, 2020, when he made a stop at the Kingsville Border Patrol Station.

A U.S. Customs agent instructed De Leon to get off of the vehicle and open the bus’s storage bins, according to court documents.

The agent was handling a German Shepard K-9 dog during the inspection. The dog began to growl at De Leon and then attacked him, causing injuries to his left hand, according to court documents.

De Leon’s injuries required two surgeries to repair, according to court documents.

The lawsuit was filed against the United States of America on Feb. 23, 2022. In the lawsuit, De Leon places blame on the unnamed agent for failing to control the K-9 and holds the liability on the U.S. Government for employing the agent.

De Leon is seeking $1 million in damages due to medical expenses, physical pain, loss of wages, and disfigurement, among others.

The U.S. Government has yet to respond to the lawsuit, which is filed in the U.S. District Court’s Southern District of Texas.

A request to U.S. Customs and Border Protection for more information on the incident was submitted and we are awaiting a response.