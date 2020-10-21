Miami officer photographed wearing Trump mask at polling place

MIAMI (NEXSTAR) – City of Miami Police say they’ll be disciplining an officer who wore a face mask supporting President Trump at an early voting location.
The image was circulated by Steve Simeonidis, Chair of Miami-Dade Democrats. According to Simeonidis, the photo was taken in a government building in downtown Miami.
Simeonidis calls the act a form of “voter intimidation.”
The mask on the officer appears to read, “Trump 2020: No more bull****.”
The police department released a statement calling the officer’s behavior unacceptable.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez told the Miami NBC station the officer was wearing the mask while voting — but a uniformed officer is not allowed to wear anything with party affiliation while in uniform.
“It obviously creates a situation… for us officers have a responsibility… to protect our residents and they have to do that in a impartial manor,” Suarez said.
Miami PD did not say what discipline the officer would face only noting the act is “being addressed immediately.”