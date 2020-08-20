Michigan reaches $600M deal in Flint water crisis

FLINT, Michigan (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says a proposed $600 million deal between the state and Flint residents harmed by lead-tainted water is a step toward making amends.

Officials announced the settlement Thursday. Several judges must approve it.

It would establish a fund from which residents of the impoverished, majority-Black city could seek compensation. Nearly 80% will go to children, whose nervous systems are especially vulnerable to lead.

Flint resident Melissa Mays, a 42-year-old social worker who sued the state, said her three children — now 22, 17 and 16 — have had medical problems and learning issues due to the lead.

“There’s no way that … this portion is going to repay me for everything that I’ve lost, everything that my children’s lost, the damage to my home. It’s not. It’s not going to be enough. But it’s something,” Mays said.

She cautioned that the settlement is preliminary and said she will push to ensure that payouts do not put at risk people’s access to government health care, food assistance and other benefits.

Reports of elevated levels of lead in the blood of some children were among warning signs that prompted officials to acknowledge problems more than a year after Flint switched its water source from the city of Detroit to the Flint River in April 2014.

The move was made to cut costs while Flint was under control of a state-appointed emergency manager during the administration of former Republican Gov. Rick Snyder.