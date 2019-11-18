Mickey and Minnie Mouse turn 91

(CNN Newsource) — Happy Birthday, Mickey and Minnie Mouse!
They both turn 91 years young on Monday.
The iconic duo made their big debut in the animated movie “Steamboat Willie” in New York on November 18, 1928.
You can mark the day by watching a cartoon featuring the pair, wearing a classic Mickey Mouse watch or t-shirt, or visiting a Disney theme park.
FUN FACTS:
- Mickey and Minnie both have their own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
- Walt Disney admitted privately in 1933 that Minnie and Mickey are married, but it’s never been officially stated.
- Their original names were Mortimer and Minerva.
- Mickey’s middle name is Theodore.