Miss. man caught with 140 pounds of marijuana, 3 bags of cocaine

MADISON, Miss.– One man was arrested after he was caught with 140 pounds of marijuana and three bags of cocaine during a traffic stop on Wednesday in Madison, Mississippi.

An officer with the Madison Police Department conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 55 N near the 108-mile marker in the city.

The officer originally stopped the suspect, Luis Wilfredo Vega, for a traffic violation and became suspicious of him, according to MPD.

During the investigation, the officer found three small bags of cocaine in Vega’s possession.

Further investigation prompted a K9 alert on a large toolbox in the bed of the truck driven by Vega.

Once officers gained entry into the toolbox, several bundles of suspected marijuana were found concealed inside the toolbox that totaled approximately 140 pounds.

Vega was arrested on the scene.

He was currently being held in the Madison County Detention Center pending his initial appearance in the City of Madison Municipal Court on the charge of trafficking a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, along with traffic violations.

(WJTV contributed to this report)