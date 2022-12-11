STARKVILLE, Miss. — On Sunday, Mississippi State University Athletics announced its head football coach, Mike Leach, was transported by ambulance to a Jackson hospital after suffering a “personal health issue.”

“Coach Mike Leach had a personal health issue at his home earlier today (Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022). That issue led to a decision to transfer Coach Leach to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson by ambulance,” a statement from MSU Athletics said.

The university said it would make no further comment at this time other than to offer thoughts and prayers to the Leach family.

MSU said it will issue additional information via social media when it becomes available.

You can read the full statement from MSU here.

Leach was the head football coach for the Texas Tech Red Raiders from 2000 to 2009. Following his time in Lubbock, he later served as head football coach for eight seasons at Washington State University. Leach left the WSU program to join Mississippi State University in 2020.

This is a developing story, please check back for updates.